A 20-year-old is shot to death. Now police need help finding out who did it.

Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating after a 20-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday in Liberty City.

According to police, a call came into 911 reporting a shooting in the 8200 block of Northwest 13th Court — not far from Charles Hadley Park — at about 10 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found the man, identified as Anthony Gilmores, dead. He suffered "multiple gunshot wounds," police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

