11-year-old collapses during track practice at Miami Northwestern Senior

An 11-year-old boy collapsed Wednesday as he warmed up for track practice at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, according to Miami Fire Rescue.
The boy is part of a track club that meets at the school, 1100 NW 71st St.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the boy was warming up when several people saw him collapse.
“Several people could hear the kids telling him to get up,” Carroll said. “That’s when the adults went over and realized something was wrong.”
Miami Fire Rescue responded and found the boy was not breathing and began CPR. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s pediatric unit in extremely critical condition, Carroll said.
It was not immediately known what cause the boy to collapse, Carroll said.
