A new mural carries a message on how to be great

The Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp’s Saturday night party for the unveiling of a new Addonis Parker mural at Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue possessed the elements of a Miami party:
Politicians aplenty with a state senator (Daphne Campbell) and two Hardemons (Miami City Commissioner Keon and Florida Rep. Roy); conch salad as an appetizer, then shrimp, barbecued chicken, ribs, baked mac and cheese, potato salad; bands playing bongos to new school to old school; even actual ethnic diversity among the guests.
It just needed a locksmith.
The unveiling got delayed because Parker, whose studio is in the Liberty City building on the southwest corner of 62nd and Seventh, broke off a key in the door to his studio when he went to get a ladder. After Parker figured out how to get the cover off without ladder but during the pre-unveiling speeches and prayers, someone produced a ladder.
The mural debuted with the appropriate flourish.
A dove and the words “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve” — words leaning to the right, as if in movement like the dove — fly atop three images of Martin Luther King on a black background. The MLK EDC commissioned the mural with support from One United Bank.
