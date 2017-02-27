Edison - Liberty City

February 27, 2017 9:06 AM

A new mural carries a message on how to be great

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

The Martin Luther King Economic Development Corp’s Saturday night party for the unveiling of a new Addonis Parker mural at Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue possessed the elements of a Miami party:

Politicians aplenty with a state senator (Daphne Campbell) and two Hardemons (Miami City Commissioner Keon and Florida Rep. Roy); conch salad as an appetizer, then shrimp, barbecued chicken, ribs, baked mac and cheese, potato salad; bands playing bongos to new school to old school; even actual ethnic diversity among the guests.

It just needed a locksmith.

The unveiling got delayed because Parker, whose studio is in the Liberty City building on the southwest corner of 62nd and Seventh, broke off a key in the door to his studio when he went to get a ladder. After Parker figured out how to get the cover off without ladder but during the pre-unveiling speeches and prayers, someone produced a ladder.

The mural debuted with the appropriate flourish.

A dove and the words “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve” — words leaning to the right, as if in movement like the dove — fly atop three images of Martin Luther King on a black background. The MLK EDC commissioned the mural with support from One United Bank.

'The Revolution Will Not Be Televised'

The unveiling of Addonis Parker's newest mural, at the corner of Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue, was preceded by this performance of 'The Revolution Will Not be Televised' by The Brothers.

dneal@miamiherald.com

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Related content

Edison - Liberty City

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Community marks 10th anniversary of killing of 9-year-old Sherdavia Jenkins in Miami's Liberty City

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos