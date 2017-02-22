Hope the rest of her Valentine’s Day went better than this

Two thugs robbed a Miami woman returning from a night out early Feb. 14.
Around 1:20 a.m., after being dropped off by a friend and before she entered her Northwest 51st Terrace home, 20-year-old Stephanie Diaz found herself facing a pistol. She obeyed the demand to go down to the ground. The criminals stole her valuables before runnnig off toward the east.
Police are searching for two black males, both 18 years old. The one that held the pistol stands 6-0 and wore all black. The unarmed robber is 5-8 and wore a gray hoodie with black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami police robbery unit at 305-603-6350; Crime Stoppers by phone call at 305-471-8477; by text at 274637; or via the website.
