BBs shatter windows of vans carrying adults and kids on way to school; No injuries

A group of seniors on their way to an adult living facility and children on their way to school received a jolt Friday morning when BBs from a pellet gun shattered windows in two vehicles, police said.
No one was injured.
The incident happened at about 8:30 a.m. on Northwest 24th Avenue between 46th and 50th streets. Police said the adults and the kids were riding in separate private vans when the pellets shattered some windows.
Police still working the scene Friday morning said they aren’t exactly sure where the blasts came from and they don’t know who fired the weapon.
One of the vans was carrying a group of older folks to a Jewish Community Center. The other carried 14 children on their way to Brownsville Middle School. Although the van is a private car hired by parents, all of the children on board were public school students at Brownsville Middle, Comstock Elementary, Maya Angelou Elementary and Kelsey L. Pharr Elementary, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.
“I am devastated by the potential horrific tragedy that was averted today,” Carvalho said, noting that four bullet holes were visible in two of the van windows. He said Brownsville students told him they avoid the area where the shooting occured because shootings like this one are a common occurence.
“It’s the new normal that we're dealing with in this community,” said T. Willard Fair, president of the Urban League of Greater Miami. “We cannot allow these incidents to continue to happen.”
Unacceptable tragedy averted. School bus hit by gunfire in Brownsville area. All students safe. The sanctity of children is violated again.— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) February 10, 2017
