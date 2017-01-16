Photo gallery: Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade | Mon., Jan. 16, 2017

Bruce Symonette enjoys the entertainment during the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
PATRICK FARRELL
Tracy Love, 55, watches the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Nathaniel Everett and Nathaniel Everett Jr., 4, enjoy the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
A northwestern High School Tuba player marches during the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Paige Louine, 9, left, Lauren Louine, 11, and Dream Dickey, 6, make new friends during Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Dancers from Charles R. Drew Center entertain the crowd during the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Northwestern High School Marching Bull Dominique Hightower enjoys herself while performing in the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Northwestern High School Marching Bull Dominique Hightower, center, enjoys herself while performing in the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Aldean Brown "Mama Fire Stones" entertains the crowd during the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
FIU's marching band entertains the crowd during the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
A City of Miami motorcycle officer reaches out to Latrelle Manuel, 14, during the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Norland Middle School band members entertain the crowd while performing and dancing in the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Andrea. 6, and Dredyn Duffes, 8, enjoy the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
FIU's marching band entertains the crowd during the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Tabitha Williams, glasses, enjoys the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Members of the Carol City Marching Chiefs entertain the crowd while performing and dancing in the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Anthony Wallace, 24, center, is embraced by two Miami Beach police officers as they march in Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
