Edison - Liberty City

December 27, 2016 12:19 PM

Hit-and-run driver and car sought by Miami police

By David J. Neal

Miami police know Leo Cato died Wednesday night after being struck by a car on Northwest 62nd Street near Eighth Avenue.

They don’t know who was driving in the hit-and-run crash that killed Cato at age 63.

Police, seeking help from the public, say the car is possibly a maroon, four-door compact. It should have damage to its passenger side front and a missing passenger side mirror. The windshield might also be damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Miami police’s traffic homicide unit at 305-603-6525.

