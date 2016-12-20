Shoplifting, stolen car, cop car crash: all within minutes on a Miami street

A discount store shoplifting incident morphed into armed robbery minutes before three suspects bailed out of a stolen Miami-Dade County car a block away and a pursuing officer crashed her cruiser.
On the big screen, this crossing of the streams could be an action movie sequence. But, on Northwest Second Avenue in Miami, it was just “Tuesday.”
Miami police say they got three of the four total suspects from the two incidents, which were related only by geography. The officer who crashed — she’s uninjured — was one of the officers dealing with the armed robbery at Family Dollar, 7200 NW Second Ave. One of the stolen car suspects escaped despite the police perimeter that snagged his two friends.
The incident at Family Dollar began as a simple shoplifting, according to Miami police around 11:07 a.m.. A store manager interrupted the effort and the confrontation turned physical, police say, at which point the suspected thief pulled out a knife.
Meanwhile, a nearby theft of a Miami-Dade County Volkswagen quickly drew police attention. With police following the Volkswagen, the three suspects jumped out of the car and ran at Northwest 71st Street and Second Avenue. The officer following them crashed.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
