Bomb threat leads to evacuation of the Children's Courthouse in Miami

Miami police and fire rescue crews are responding to a possible bomb threat to the Florida Department of Children and Families building in downtown Miami Tuesday.
Rescue crews are at 401 NW Second Ave. in Miami after receiving a call after 3:30 p.m..
Crews are urging people to avoid the areas of Northwest First and Second avenues between Northwest Third to Fifth streets.
The Miami-Dade County Children's Courthouse was evacuated as a precaution.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
