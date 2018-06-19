Miami police released this image of an area near 401 NW Second Ave. after someone called in a possible bomb threat near the juvenile courthouse.
Miami police released this image of an area near 401 NW Second Ave. after someone called in a possible bomb threat near the juvenile courthouse. Miami Police Department Twitter
Miami police released this image of an area near 401 NW Second Ave. after someone called in a possible bomb threat near the juvenile courthouse. Miami Police Department Twitter

Downtown Miami

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of the Children's Courthouse in Miami

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

June 19, 2018 04:50 PM

Miami police and fire rescue crews are responding to a possible bomb threat to the Florida Department of Children and Families building in downtown Miami Tuesday.

Rescue crews are at 401 NW Second Ave. in Miami after receiving a call after 3:30 p.m..

Crews are urging people to avoid the areas of Northwest First and Second avenues between Northwest Third to Fifth streets.

The Miami-Dade County Children's Courthouse was evacuated as a precaution.



This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow @HowardCohen on Twitter.

  Comments  