A Sunday morning shooting left one man dead outside downtown Miami hotspot Club Space.
A Sunday morning shooting left one man dead outside downtown Miami hotspot Club Space. C.M. GUERRERO cmguerrero@miamiherald.com
A Sunday morning shooting left one man dead outside downtown Miami hotspot Club Space. C.M. GUERRERO cmguerrero@miamiherald.com

Downtown Miami

One man shot dead outside Club Space in Miami

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

February 11, 2018 10:50 AM

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning outside downtown Miami hotspot Club Space, police say.

The man, whose age cops put from 35 to 40 years old, was shot near the intersection of Miami Avenue and 11th Street. The all-night club sits just off that corner, at 34 NE 11th St.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  