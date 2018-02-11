One man shot dead outside Club Space in Miami

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning outside downtown Miami hotspot Club Space, police say.
The man, whose age cops put from 35 to 40 years old, was shot near the intersection of Miami Avenue and 11th Street. The all-night club sits just off that corner, at 34 NE 11th St.
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 35-40 year old male after a shooting occurred near Club Space (N. Miami Ave &11 St). Anyone with information please contact @MDCrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS pic.twitter.com/STwM4BaEyS— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 11, 2018
Never miss a local story.
This is breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments