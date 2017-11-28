Priscilla Martinez
Where is Priscilla? Miami cops want help finding teen girl missing since Monday

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 28, 2017 02:01 PM

Priscilla Martinez, 15, hasn’t been seen since she left her house around 1 p.m. Monday in a red sweater and black jeans.

Miami police want the public’s help finding her.

Priscilla is five-foot-four, 115 pounds, and has braces, brown hair and brown eyes. She lives in the 400 block of Northeast 22nd Street.

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6310 or e-mail Giojani.Laureano@Miami-Police.org.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

