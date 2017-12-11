The masseur used his mouth on a female client. He won’t be doing that again

A masseur accused of massaging a client’s bare breast with his mouth is the only South Florida professional on the Florida Department of Health’s monthly list of license restrictions and suspensions.
The emergency restriction order (ERO) against Angel L. Torres Carballo was enacted on Nov. 13, and is posted on the Department of Health website.
The restriction comes a few days after a woman filed a lawsuit against a Coral Gables’ Massage Envy franchise owner over alleged sexual battery by a masseur and after BuzzFeed published a story on 180 allegations of sexual misconduct at Massage Envy locations nationwide.
Torres Carballo worked at Ananda Spa, which the ERO called “an unlicensed massage establishment” at 3900 NW 79th Ave. in Doral. Torres Carballo, an Allapattah resident, has been a licensed massage therapist since September 2011. The ERO means he can no longer massage female clients.
Never miss a local story.
On Oct. 3, a 25-year-old woman, identified in the ERO as “H.G.,” came in for a massage. She began face down, and when Torres Carballo finished that side, she turned over. The massage proceeded normally, the ERO says, until “Mr. Torres Carballo then began massaging H.G.'s breast area, pulled the blanket that had been covering her breasts down without her consent, and grabbed her breasts and began kissing one of her bare breasts around her nipple.”
H.G., the ERO says, “immediately pushed Mr. Torres Carballo away, covered herself, and confronted Mr. Torres Carballo about his actions. Mr. Torres Carballo apologized to H.G. and begged her not to say anything.”
H.G. wasn’t having it, rejecting that plea and Torres Carballo’s later plea in Spanish to keep quiet, “Don’t do it for me, do it for the business.”
The business suspended Torres Carballo.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments