Cowboy-hat wearing bandit robs Doral bank at knifepoint, and possibly five more

It was like the Wild, Wild West.
A man sporting a cowboy hat, a white bandana across his face and a bright orange crossing-guard type vest robbed a Doral bank at knifepoint Monday afternoon — all while holding a dead palm tree branch.
FBI officials say the bandit may be behind five other robberies in Miami, Hialeah and Miramar.
At about noon Monday, the unidentifiable man strolled into Eastern National Bank at 7800 NW 25th St. in Doral, busted out with a knife and demanded cash from a bank employee.
Never miss a local story.
The robber then fled in a four-door, green Kia Sol.
Doral police say there were no injuries and they did not disclose the amount taken.
According to FBI officials, the man may have robbed a Popular Community Bank in Hialeah on Sept. 7; a PNC Bank in Miramar on Aug, 29; a Chase Bank in Miami on Aug. 25; a City National Bank in Miami on Aug. 21; and a Sun Trust Bank in Miami on Aug. 14.
If anyone has any information, officials urged you to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.
Comments