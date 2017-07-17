This new park will have a dance room, splash pad and many sports facilities

After almost three years of construction, Doral will soon unveil its newest park, Doral Legacy Park.
Located at 11400 NW 82nd St., the park will feature a football, softball and soccer field; tennis, basketball and volleyball courts; and a splash pad for children.
It will also have a community center with an indoor playground, basketball gymnasium, exercise track, dance room and several multi-purpose rooms.
The park’s grand opening will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug.12. Refreshments will be provided.
Last month, the municipality — known for its mix of industrial warehouses and gated communities — partnered with Millennia Atlantic University to develop a passive park along Northwest 38th Street and 97th Avenue near the police station and university.
If you go:
What: Doral Legacy Park grand opening.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Where: 11400 NW 82nd St.
