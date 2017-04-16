Bad driving leads to an arrest in ID-theft case

Police in Doral spotted a white Mercedes driving erratically on Northwest 87th Avenue one day in mid-January, and the subsequent traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver on an outstanding Texas warrant and the discovery of fraudulent credit cards, according to Miami federal court records.
The arrest of Isabel Yero Grimón, detailed in a criminal complaint filed by a special agent of the Secret Service links her to an identity theft case.
It is the fourth case involving identity theft with credit or debit cards to emerge in Miami federal court records in recent weeks in South Florida.
The case began Jan. 18 when Doral police spotted the white Mercedes with Florida license plates swerving between lanes on southbound 87th Avenue.
A search revealed that Grimón was in possession of 19 counterfeit credit cards along with a USB device to upload and download computer files.
"The USB flash drive," the criminal complaint said, "contained over one hundred (100) credit card numbers belonging to other persons."
Yero Grimón, 36, has since pleaded not guilty and her trial is set for May.
Yero Grimón's lawyer could not be reached for comment, and the Secret Service did not respond to an email from El Nuevo Herald requesting comment.
