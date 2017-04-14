Boy in critical condition after being pulled out of Doral pool unconscious

A boy under age 10 was in critical condition Friday evening after he was pulled out of a downtown Doral condominium pool.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said CPR already was being performed on the boy when units arrived at Paseo in downtown Doral, 5252 Paseo Blvd., just before 5 p.m. Fire Rescue took over the efforts to bring the boy back to consciousness as they rushed him to a hospital.
Fire Rescue didn’t know how the boy lost consciousness while in the pool.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
