Doral resident makes the FBI’s Most Wanted List for white collar crime

1:52 Gunman opens fire at Shops of Merrick Park Pause

0:32 Thieves swipe cases of booze from Coral Gables liquor store

0:54 WOW takes flight from Miami

0:56 Families check out the gadgets at Maker Faire Miami

0:20 Helicopter Landing at Coral Gables High School responding to shooter at Merrick Park

1:37 What are biomarkers and why are they important?

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

1:13 Coach Tom Rowe discusses Panthers’ disappointing season

1:35 U.S. Secretary of Education DeVos visits Royal Palm Elementary in Miami