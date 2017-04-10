Doral resident makes the FBI’s Most Wanted List for white collar crime

The FBI moved a former Doral resident with three aliases, two birthdates used and one previous federal prison stretch onto their Most Wanted list for white collar crimes.
Jaime Jesus Sola Avila, 59, got indicted in January for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud as part of an alleged mortgage fraud gang of 16 Miami-Dade residents and one Broward resident. They’re accused of recruiting unqualified buyers to buy 16 condos at Portofino at Largo and Bayshore Landing in Largo, falsifying loan documents then pocketing or using the loan money to reinvest in the scheme.
According to the indictment, the total take in the scheme — executed in 2007 and 2008 — was approximately $2.4 million.
Avila hasn’t been seen by law enforcement since learning of the indictment in February. The FBI says he has ties to the Westchester area as well as Doral. Avila’s also known as Jaime Jesus Sola, Jamie Sola and Javier Ignacio Sola. Under any name, he’s 5-11, 180 pounds with pattern baldness. He’s used April 20, 1957 and Feb. 1, 1960 as his birthdates.
Anyone spotting him is asked to contact the nearest FBI field office, American Embassy or Consulate.
