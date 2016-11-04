Crash involving a car and a school bus snarls traffic in Northwest Miami-Dade

An early morning crash involving a school bus and a car has left traffic a mess in Northwest Miami-Dade for Friday rush hour.
The accident took place at NW 137th Avenue and NW 6th Street, across the street from the school bus depot. The driver was trapped in the car and was extricated by rescue crews, according to CBS4.
Roads have been closed as rescue crews deal with the accident, which has led to major backups. On SR 836, traffic was backed up past the exit to NW 137th Avenue between the south and north exits.
Rush hour drivers resorted to some creative driving to deal with the traffic, with some moving into the breakdown lane and driving in reverse to get off the highway.
When highway exit ramps are closed (due to a crash b/w car and bus), Miami drivers get creative. Third I've seen in ~5 min. pic.twitter.com/uiwe4HbwFs— Alex Harris (@harrisalexc) November 4, 2016
