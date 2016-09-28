A Taser-wielding purse snatcher stuns store clerk

Getting Tasered twice didn’t deter Nadijamara Ramia from chasing the thug who stole her purse as she closed Doral’s Brazil Mart.
But after the third zap, Ramia relented and the criminal left with her Tommy Hilfiger purse containing her Ralph Lauren wallet.
Doral police are looking for a white Hispanic male in his 30s who was wearing a black El Heat T-shirt, blue jeans and blue baseball cap.
According to the police report, he entered the store at 7800 NW 25th St. after 8 p.m.
Ramia told the man the store closed at 8., but he wanted to buy a can of soda. As he headed for the refrigerators past the counter, he made a money bag grab from Ramia. She fought him for that, getting a draw when the bag fell to the floor.
The robber then made a move for Ramia’s purse. She wasn’t giving that up, easily, either. A stun-gun shot to each arm released her grip on the purse. The thief ran off, but with Ramia hustling after him. That’s when he hit Ramia with a third zap to an arm.
David J. Neal
