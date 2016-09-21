Doral councilwoman accuses police of ‘political attack’ in investigation of son

Sandra Ruiz, a Doral councilwoman and candidate for mayor, accused Doral police of a politically motivated “attack” when eight officers responded to a domestic violence call involving her 18-year-old son.
Late Tuesday, Doral police responded to a domestic violence call on Northwest 114th Avenue and Northwest 44th Street, near Ruiz’s son’s girlfriend’s house, after her son, Alexander Ruiz, was accused of hitting his girlfriend.
“F--- YOU, NO, do you really need f---ing eight cops out here on this?” Sandra Ruiz told officers, according to the police report. “This is a political move and this is politics, f---ing eight cops, really?”
A day later, pressed by the Miami Herald for comment, she apologized to the police.
“Before anything I’m a mother,” Ruiz said in a statement. “I saw police cars and I was frantic because I couldn’t see my son and I didn’t know if he was hurt or in trouble. I sincerely apologize to our police officers for overreacting; police officers are the backbone of our community and for that I am grateful.”
Ruiz, who has served on the council for more than 10 years, declined a phone interview.
According to the report, the argument started outside Ruiz’s house, then moved to the entrance of the gated community where the girlfriend lives. That’s when police were called.
Ruiz drove up shortly after police officers separated the couple, “narrowly missing [Officer] Romo, who was on foot directing traffic away from the scene,” the police report said.
“What happened, where is my son?” she said. The report said Ruiz was asked several times to stay back while officers conducted an investigation, but she refused. As one officer tried to block Ruiz from interfering, Ruiz “used her hands to push [Officer] Romo out of her way,” the report said. However, she was not charged.
She told her son, “Don’t talk to the police, don’t say anything, I will handle this and them,” as she pointed at the officers, according to the report. She later said she “would get her attorney to file a lawsuit against all police officers on scene,” the report said.
Ruiz, who is running for Doral mayor in November, told police “she was a council woman for the City of Doral and accused all officers present of participating in a political attack on her.”
Carlos Arango, a spokesman for Doral police, told the Miami Herald it was not political.
“Anyone calling the police in a similar situation would receive the same response,” Arango said. “When police respond to an in-progress call, especially one where someone’s safety may be at risk, you usually get a higher response of police officers. When we get a call, we have no idea who is there or what is going on. We just respond.”
According to the police report, a call was received “in reference to a male beating a female inside of an orange Toyota Tacoma.”
Police say Ruiz’s son and his girlfriend were at Ruiz’s house when they got into an argument. She told him she wanted to go home. As Alexander Ruiz drove her home, the argument continued. She tried to get out of the car several times, the report said, but each time Alexander Ruiz held onto her.
When they arrived at the entrance of her neighborhood, Alexander Ruiz got out of the car and used his body to block her from getting out, the young woman told police. He then called his girlfriend’s father, who arrived shortly.
The girlfriend, whose age and identity were not released by police, was “crying and shaking, her voice was trembling,” the police report detailed.
Alexander Ruiz was ultimately released after his girlfriend decided not to press charges. However, once released, “Mr. Ruiz, who previously stated that he did not have any injuries and that nothing had happened, then advised that she bit him on the forearm several times and that the verbal argument was more than verbal,” police said. He too did not press charges.
The case was referred to the Miami Dade Police Department Domestic Crimes Bureau for further investigation.
