Police have dialog with Cutler Bay residents, officials

Police officers and residents mingled Monday, Sept. 25 during Cutler Bay’s first police community forum at town hall council chambers.
State Rep. Daisy Baez, D-Coral Gables; Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy R. Bell; Vice Mayor Sue Ellen Loyzelle and councilmember Michael Callahan were among those attending.
Police Major Leonard Ricelli hosted the forum, giving residents a chance to have an open dialogue with the town’s police department.
Cutler Bay residents are encouraged to use websites and applications including Nextdoor.com, the COP App and CrimeMapping.com to communicate with the police department and each other in matters related to trends, concerns and safety in neighborhoods.
The full presentation from the forum can be viewed online at http://cutlerbay-fl.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2266/19.
The town has an interlocal agreement with the Miami-Dade County Police Department to provide its police services. Ricelli and a police lieutenant oversee the 55 sworn officers and five civilian employees in Cutler Bay’s police department.
