Golf carts flood the ninth annual Cutler Bay Open Golf Tournament Saturday at Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club.
Cutler Bay

July 14, 2017 2:34 PM

100 participate in ninth annual Cutler Bay Open Golf Tournament

By Alex Butler

Special to the Miami Herald

More than 100 golfers took part in the ninth annual Cutler Bay Open Golf Tournament held July 8 at Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club in Coral Gables.

The tournament raised a record $6,560 to support the Cutler Bay Community Fund.

Participants competed in a four-person scramble and battled it out for longest drive, closest to the pin and a hole-in-one competition. After the tournament, the golfers were entered into a raffle with more than 20 prizes, had an award ceremony and had lunch provided by Deering Bay.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell, and Town Council Members Mary Ann Mixon and Michael P. Callahan attended the event.

The tournament was sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Cutler Bay, Miami Events Group, Ygrene Energy Fund, Buffalo Wild Wings, EnviroWaste, Marlin Engineering, South Florida Marine Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, The Corradino Group, Southland Mall, Air On Demand, International Data Consultants, BrightView and Superior Park Systems.

