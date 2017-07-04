Foreign-exchange host accused of molesting student believed dead in suicide

Italian medical personnel help migrants arriving on Spanish vessels at the port of Salerno in Italy. Italy's prime minister said on Monday that unless other EU countries assume some of the migrant crisis burden, the huge numbers could feed hostility in Italian society. The UN said 84,830 migrants and refugees have reached Italy's shores so far this year from Libya, a 19-percent increase from a year earlier. Seven in 10 are economic migrants and the rest are "people in need of protection" like refugees and asylum-seekers.