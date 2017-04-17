Cutler Bay town staff donate emergency cellphones to soldiers

Cutler Bay’s administrative services department recently donated emergency cellphones to the “Cell Phones for Soldiers” program.
The eight Pantech Breeze C520 emergency cellphones and chargers will go to the nonprofit program that serves veterans and enlisted soldiers with free communication and grants for those in need of emergency assistance. The organization was founded in 2004 by two teenagers and relies mostly on gently used and recycled cellphones.
More than 15 million cellphones have been recycled and last year the program provided 200,000 calling cards to troops. The town contributed the electronics to the program via Tropic Supply, a local air conditioning, HVA, and refrigerator distributor.
