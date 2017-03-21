Cutler Bay fifth grader wins Disney grant to increase neighborhood safety

Ikpomwonsa “Ik” Osaghae is a fifth grader in the gifted program at Whispering Pines Elementary School.
But Ik also wants to be known as a champion for neighborhood safety. The Cantamar community resident entered a local service grant contest sponsored by Walt Disney Co. hoping to increase the safety of his neighborhood.
He was one of 340 winners of the $500 grant and is using it for his project, “Cutler Bay Safety Patrol.” The patrol focuses on making his neighborhood safer by installing street surveillance cameras. Cutler Bay Mayor Peggy Bell, Town Manager Rafael Casals, and police Major Leonard Ricelli met with Ik on March 8 to discuss the goals of the patrol.
Youth Service America and the Disney teamed up in 2016 to inspire kids and families in the United States to make positive impacts on their communities.
