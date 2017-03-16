Cutler Bay pays homage to chicken wings with competition in park

More than 1,000 residents attended the 2017 Wings Over the Bay chicken wing competition March 11 at Cutler Ridge Park.
Entertainment was provided to all ages, including a bounce house, a maze challenge, a chicken-wing eating contest sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings, line dancing with the Belles and Outlaws, and the music of Ricky Valido.
Eight teams competed to earn the title of best chicken wings and win cash prizes and trophies. Residents and neighbors were invited to sample the wings and texted in their People’s Choice votes.
Pub Grill won “Best Buffalo Wing,” Quincy’s Quest AKA Rodbenders won “Best Parmesan Garlic Wing,” Flava Unit won “Best Special Grill Wing,” and 3 Jerks won “People’s Choice for Best Buffalo Wing.”
Philip Bonsignore won the crown as the “King Wing Eater” after devouring 14 chicken wings.
