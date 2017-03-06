Cutler Bay named one of America’s 10 Hottest Suburban Neighborhoods

The town of Cutler Bay is one of America’s 10 Hottest Suburban Neighborhoods, according to Realtor.com.
Cutler Bay ranked No. 7 among three Florida suburbs on the list. Realtor.com analyzed Nielsen population data in every ZIP Code in the 50 largest metropolitan areas. Analysts evaluated the number of households, home listings, list prices of homes, and demand for homes.
Incorporated in 2005, Cutler Bay is 10 square miles and has about 45,000 residents. The median home price in the town is $290,000. Miami’s median urban home price of $470,000.
Northeast Denver ranked No. 1 on the list. Tampa’s Palm River-Clair Mel ranked No. 5 and Orlando’s Vista East ranked No. 6.
Comments