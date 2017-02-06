Once honored as a beacon for Hispanic youth. Now, charged with sexually abusing a student.

A longtime high school and college math teacher, named the 2008 Hispanic Heritage Teacher of the Year in Miami, was arrested Friday on charges of sexually abusing a Cutler Bay Senior High student.
Bernardo Osorio, 53, was charged with three counts of sexual acts with a familial child. That’s one count for each fellatio session alleged to have taken place with a 15-year-old student in November 2015, according to court records.
Twice, the student told Miami-Dade police, Osorio initiated the sex in the school. The other time was in his car. According to the arrest report, the student described a birthmark on the head of Osorio’s penis.
The report says Osorio admits to the oral sex and “it was wrong because he was the teacher and the victim was the student.”
Before Osorio’s Coral Bay High website was taken down, it said he had worked as a professor at Miami Dade College, and teacher at Ransom Everglades School, Arvida Middle School, Coral Reef High School and Florida International University.
“Teaching advanced and gifted students offers an opportunity to extend and deepen knowledge beyond the curriculum frame in unexpected and meaningful ways,” Osorio wrote.
Also on the page was a link to the Miami Dade College press release announcing Osorio’s honor from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. The award goes to a Hispanic teacher who makes a positive change among Hispanic youth. Two of Osorio’s Coral Reef students nominated him.
Osorio posted $15,000 bond Sunday.
