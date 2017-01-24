Cutler Bay celebrates Truck and Career Day

Students and faculty met up with the Cutler Bay public works staff to enjoy Truck and Career Day on Jan. 17 at Cutler Ridge Elementary School.
The career day taught students about the effects of pollution on the environment and things they can do to protect the environment.
Cutler Ridge Elementary serves more than 600 students from kindergarten to fifth grade. Public Works director Alfredo Quintero and stormwater utility manager Yenier Vega presented the students an EnviroWaste Vacuum Truck and showed the children a demonstration of how the town cleans and maintains its storm drains.
