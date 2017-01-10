Cutler Bay’s new police major begins by meeting residents, business owners

Cutler Bay officially introduced its newly appointed police major, Leonard A. Ricelli, on Monday.
Ricelli has been a Miami-Dade Police Department officer since 1989. He succeeds Julie Miller, who retired on Dec. 31.
Cutler Bay’s policing unit was established through an interlocal agreement with MDPD that began in August 2006. The town has a police “major” position, while other cities have “chiefs.”
On Monday, Ricelli participated in a “Coffee with a Cop” event to meet with residents and local business owners.
Ricelli plans to create a monthly report to keep residents informed on crime statistics, trends and other resources.
For more information, visit cutlerbay-fl.gov or call the police department at 305-234-4237.
