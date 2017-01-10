Cutler Bay’s new police major begins by meeting residents, business owners

0:51 Car vs. Pedestrian on Biscayne Boulevard Pause

0:41 Matt Moore takes lessons from Dolphins loss against the Steelers

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:39 A look back at Adam Gase's first season as Dolphins head coach

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

10:01 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

0:39 REEF team finds, captures invasive Pacific rabbitfish

0:51 Car dealership receives unexpected visitor when deer jumps through window