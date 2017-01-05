Man found dead on a Cutler Bay sidewalk, police say. The shooter is on the loose

Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Cutler Bay.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Southwest 114th Avenue and 200th Street just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday, found an unresponsive man on the sidewalk, Miami-Dade police spokesman Daniel Ferrin said.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene, Ferrin said, adding that it appeared that he had been shot.
The shooter was last seen leaving on foot, heading southbound on 114th Avenue.
“At this time there is no motive to the shooting,” Ferrin said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
