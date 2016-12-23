Residents to discuss proposed 16-story communications tower in Cutler Bay

Residents are invited to attend a meeting on Jan. 23 at Cutler Bay Town Hall to discuss the construction of a 163-foot communications monopole at Saga Bay Fire Station 55.
The 16-story tower is proposed to be built closer than currently allowed to Whigham Elementary School and the community of Santa Barbara on Southwest 87th Avenue. There is a hearing planned for the required variance at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Miami-Dade County Commission.
The fire station is located at 21501 SW 87th Ave. in Cutler Bay. The meeting at town hall begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the council chambers at 10720 Caribbean Blvd.
For more information or questions before the meeting, contact Carlos Heredia, planning section supervisor for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, at 786-331-4544 or at carlos.heredia@miamidade.gov.
Comments