December 23, 2016 5:50 PM

Residents to discuss proposed 16-story communications tower in Cutler Bay

By Alex Butler

Special to the Miami Herald

Residents are invited to attend a meeting on Jan. 23 at Cutler Bay Town Hall to discuss the construction of a 163-foot communications monopole at Saga Bay Fire Station 55.

The 16-story tower is proposed to be built closer than currently allowed to Whigham Elementary School and the community of Santa Barbara on Southwest 87th Avenue. There is a hearing planned for the required variance at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Miami-Dade County Commission.

The fire station is located at 21501 SW 87th Ave. in Cutler Bay. The meeting at town hall begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the council chambers at 10720 Caribbean Blvd.

For more information or questions before the meeting, contact Carlos Heredia, planning section supervisor for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, at 786-331-4544 or at carlos.heredia@miamidade.gov.

