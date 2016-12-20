Gulliver Prep, Neighborhood Resource Unit police officers collect toys for Cutler Bay families

Cutler Bay Neighborhood Resource Unit police officers recently partnered with the Gulliver Preparatory School baseball team to collect toys to gift more than 30 families this holiday.
More than 150 toys have been collected and will be distributed by Neighborhood Resource Unit officers. More toys are needed for children of all age groups. The toy drive is still in full effect.
If you wish to donate, drop off unwrapped toys at Cutler Bay Town Center, 10720 Caribbean Blvd. If you are unable to travel to town center, call 305-234-4262 and arrangements can be made for pick-up.
About 2,200 students are enrolled at Gulliver, a co-educational, private college preparatory day school on four campuses.
Comments