Video: South Florida's year that was

  • Video captures moment before man is run over by car thief

    The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office released a video showing the moments before a hotel driver was run over trying to prevent the hotel van from being stolen.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office released a video showing the moments before a hotel driver was run over trying to prevent the hotel van from being stolen. Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office
The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office released a video showing the moments before a hotel driver was run over trying to prevent the hotel van from being stolen.

Coral Gables

Video shows man running over hotel van’s driver and then fleeing

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 05, 2018 05:26 PM

Just 77 seconds after Eladio Rodriguez-Cristobal drove a hotel shuttle bus up to the Courtyard by Marriott in Coral Gables, a thief crushed and dragged him under that vehicle while accelerating through the hotel driveway.

That slash of time from the afternoon of Nov. 18 was captured on surveillance video, which the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released on Friday. Edward Reid, the suspect behind the wheel, was arrested in Miami after a car chase. He has been charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery and leaving the scene of an accident and is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Reid, who is homeless, appears on the video first, wearing an orange road worker vest as he rides a bike through the driveway of the Courtyard by Marriott, 2051 Le Jeune Road. About 30 seconds later, Rodriguez-Cristobal, 62, pulls the lime green Courtyard shuttle van into the hotel driveway. As Rodriguez-Cristobal walks purposefully in front of the car’s grill and into the hotel, Reid rolls up along the driver’s side.

He dismounts his bike while looking into the shuttle, where three London tourists sat. Once Reid leans his bike loaded with home-repair equipment against a driveway post, he takes off the road worker vest, walks back to the shuttle shirtless and gets into the driver’s seat. While Reid slams shut the driver’s side door, Rodriguez-Cristobal frantically stops pulling a luggage dolly and hustles to get in front of the shuttle van.

Reid plows the van over Rodriguez-Cristobal. The ground scrapes Rodriguez-Cristobal’s shirt up as he gets caught under the left front wheel.

That’s how the shuttle van rumbles out of the screen. Moments later, Rodriguez-Cristobal was dead.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

