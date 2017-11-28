Orlando Chang
Orlando Chang Miami-Dade Corrections
Orlando Chang Miami-Dade Corrections

Coral Gables

He went to buy a new cell phone. What store clerk found on old phone landed him in jail

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

November 28, 2017 08:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

He tried to get a new phone at a Coral Gables Metro PCS store.

Instead, he got busted for storing inappropriate images of children on his phone, police said in an arrest warrant issued Nov. 21.

Orlando Chang, 55, was being held on a $77,000 bond Tuesday after being charged with 11 counts of possessing child pornography.

Police said Chang showed up at the Metro PCS store, 262 Miracle Mile, on June 8 and bought a new phone. He asked an employee to switch his data from his old phone including pictures and contacts to his new phone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the warrant, an employee “saw what appeared to be a pornographic images of an unknown young girl in sexual positions.” The store employee called police, an officer wrote in the warrant.

When officers arrived, the employee showed them the images in Chang’s phone, the warrant says.

“The young female minor appeared to have been seven to nine years old depicted in sexual positions and engaged in sexual acts with unknown adults,” the officer wrote.

Chang was arrested on a bench warrant for driving on a suspended license in 2007.

After being interviewed, Chang told police that “the images were sent to him by the child’s mother,” according to the warrant.

On July 10, police got a search warrant for Chang’s phone and found “multiple images of child pornography on the phone,” an officer wrote.

Most were of children who appeared to be younger than 12.

Chang was arrested Monday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital

    Associate Professor of Clinical, Deborah Salani speaks to the media about the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital dedication and opening ceremony. The five-story, 41,000-square-foot, fully equipped facility is uniquely designed to replicate the actual flow of activities in a real-world hospital, a primary care clinic, and home health settings, and to simulate a fully functioning health care system.

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital 1:19

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital
Owners worry Coral Gables street construction will continue to hurt their businesses 2:46

Owners worry Coral Gables street construction will continue to hurt their businesses

Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables 0:52

Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables

View More Video