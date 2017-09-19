Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will reopen after Irma

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will open Saturday after “an army of 800 volunteers” and park staff cleaned-up after Hurricane Irma knocked down trees, plants and shrubs throughout the park.
And as a note of gratitude, the park at 10901 Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables, is offering free admission Saturday and Sunday.
“We are able to reopen this Saturday because of the heroic efforts of our staff and volunteers,” said Carl Lewis, the garden’s director, in an email.
The park credits “a detailed response and preparedness plan” including pruning trees and having a generator for the quick clean-up.
Other attractions including Zoo Miami, Jungle Island, Miami Seaquarium and the Monkey Jungle remained closed Wednesday. None have announced a reopening date.
Though the garden will reopen and all the exhibits are functional, Lewis said there is still work to be done. The garden has started a hurricane relief fund.
“They secured our rare plants and removed storm debris throughout the Garden,” he said in the email. “We need more help to be fully restored, but the Garden is already looking great and we want to share it with the community.”
