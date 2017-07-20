Coral Gables continues drive to fill vacancies in the police department

With 16 jobs open as of July 11, the city of Coral Gables is looking to fill the police department vacancies.
The double-digit number of vacancies illustrates what some critics call the city’s stringent hiring process, which has been a topic of debate for several months.
Seven officers are away (on military or administrative leave, out with work injuries, or being in the police academy) and nine candidates are pending approval following extensive background checks.
There were 149 applications submitted in June, but only four officers were hired. On July 8, the city held a career fair hoping to fill the vacancies and other public service jobs in Coral Gables.
To find the police requirements and application materials, visit coralgables.com
Comments