April 25, 2017 6:08 PM

Coral Gables commission candidates make a final appeal to voters at the polls

By Lance Dixon

Coral Gables commission candidates Marlin Ebbert and Michael Mena made their last push to voters at the Coral Gables Library polling place Tuesday morning, hours before the polls were set to close.

The two are competing in a runoff election for the Group 5 commission seat and were the top two candidates, out of a field of four, after the April 11 election.

Ebbert, a retired teacher, has placed an emphasis on controlling development and getting more resident input on large projects. Mena, an attorney, has emphasized improvements in the city’s public safety efforts and utilizing technology to deal with traffic issues.

The winner will serve the remaining two years in the Group 5 seat. Commissioner Jeannett Slesnick vacated the seat to run for mayor and lost that race to Raúl Valdés-Fauli.

