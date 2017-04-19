Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables

Streetscape construction in Coral Gables has been underway for about a year on Miracle Mile and Giralda Avenue. On Giralda, about one third of the work is done and so the city is hosting a weekly outdoor dining event called Giralda Al Fresco to highlight that progress. The event will run until construction on Giralda is completed next month.
Roberto Koltunel Nuevo Herald
