Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables

Streetscape construction in Coral Gables has been underway for about a year on Miracle Mile and Giralda Avenue. On Giralda, about one third of the work is done and so the city is hosting a weekly outdoor dining event called Giralda Al Fresco to highlight that progress. The event will run until construction on Giralda is completed next month.
Roberto Koltun el Nuevo Herald

