Raúl Valdés-Fauli elected mayor of Coral Gables

After more than 15 years away from the dais, former mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli will return to the position, based on unofficial results Tuesday night. Joining him will be Group 3 Commissioner Patricia Keon, who won re-election, while the race for the Group 5 seat is headed for a runoff election.
With all 23 precincts reporting, Valdés-Fauli earned about 51 percent of the vote while Commissioner Jeannett Slesnick received about 49 percent — a difference of less than 200 votes. The race between the two candidates became personal and tense in the final weeks.
“Coral Gables has a lot of opportunities and a lot of problems and I’m very happy to address them with my theories and my proposals,” Valdés-Fauli said. “I congratulate my opponent for having a very intense race and I’m very happy that I won.”
While the mayoral race and one commission race were decided Tuesday, voters will have to return to the polls on April 25 to decide the next Group 5 commissioner as no one won a majority of votes.
Marlin Ebbert, a retired teacher, will face off against Michael Mena, an attorney, as they were the top vote-getters in the field of four candidates.
Ebbert earned about 33 percent of the vote for Group 5 while Mena received about 44 percent. Their opponents, retired police officer Randy Hoff and civil engineer Serafin Sousa, secured about 18 and 5 percent respectively. The winner will take over the remaining two years in the Group 5 seat, the position that Slesnick left to run for mayor.
And in Group 3, Keon was re-elected in the race for her seat over former commissioner Wayne “Chip” Withers. Keon earned about 57 percent of the vote while Withers secured about 43 percent.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Coral Gables Races
All Voters
23 of 23 precincts
▪ Coral Gables Mayor
Jeannett Slesnick 4,114 48.89%
Raúl Valdés-Fauli 4,301 51.11%
▪ Coral Gables Commission Group 3
Patricia Keon 4,717 57.45%
Wayne “Chip” Withers 3,493 42.55%
▪ Coral Gables Commission Group 5
Marlin Ebbert 2,687 32.82%
Randy Hoff 1,481 18.09%
Michael Mena 3,643 44.50%
Serafin Sousa 375 4.58%
Comments