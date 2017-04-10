Equinox reopens Monday after ex-trainer shoots and kills 2 workers, himself at Gables gym

The Coral Gables Equinox fitness center reopened Monday about an hour after sunrise and 43 hours after Saturday’s double murder and suicide in the Shops at Merrick Park gym.
An email to members announced the normal 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekday hours would be truncated to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A member told the Miami Herald Sunday that, unlike most gyms, Equinox’s heavy weekday congestion hours weren’t the late afternoon-early evening hours but rather around the pre-work, post-school dropoff hours.
Monday morning, few people were entering or leaving the second-floor gym at the upscale mall.
Equinox closed Saturday after trainer Abeku Wilson, 33, who was fired earlier in the day for a workplace altercation, returned and fatally shot general manager Janine Ackerman, 35, and fitness manager Marios Hortis, 42. Ackerman died Saturday night at Ryder Trauma Center. Hortis died Sunday morning.
After shooting the two managers, Wilson then went elsewhere in the 35,000-square-foot gym to shoot himself. The gym remained closed Sunday while offering grief counseling at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables for staff and members, who held a candlelight vigil Sunday night.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
