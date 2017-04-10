Equinox reopens Monday after ex-trainer shoots and kills 2 workers, himself at Gables gym

0:56 Families check out the gadgets at Maker Faire Miami Pause

1:52 Gunman opens fire at Shops of Merrick Park

0:20 Helicopter Landing at Coral Gables High School responding to shooter at Merrick Park

0:56 Miami-Dade SWAT combats rise of synthetic heroin

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:49 Shooting at Shops at Merrick Park

3:04 Football quarterback shines after integration allows him to play at Gables High

1:43 Treatment center offers relief from lice

0:35 Editorial Cartoonist Jim Morin reacts to winning the Pulitzer Prize