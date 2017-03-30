UM student dies in off-campus housing. No foul play is suspected.

A 21-year-old University of Miami student was found dead Wednesday on the bathroom floor of his off-campus apartment in South Miami, according to police.
Nicolas De Lavalette was found at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in his apartment at Red Road Commons Apartments, 6640 SW 57th Ave.
According to police, a 911 call came in reporting “an unresponsive male.”
Crews found De Lavalette's lifeless body.
De Lavalette's body was taken to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's office to determine the cause of death. On Thursday, the office said there was no trauma to the body and foul play wasn't suspected, according to police.
Police said they would "further studies and investigation" to determine the cause of death.
