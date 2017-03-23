UM names Jacqueline Travisano, top executive at Nova Southeastern, as its new COO

The University of Miami named Jacqueline Travisano — who has nearly 20 years of higher education experience — as its new executive vice president for business and finance and chief operating officer.
Travisano, who has a doctorate in education and is a CPA, served as Nova Southeastern University’s executive vice president and chief operating officer since 2011. She replaces Joe Natoli, who announced in September that he would step down.
David Ertel has served as interim senior vice president and chief financial officer since Natoli, a former president of the Miami Herald and the former publisher of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Philadelphia Daily News, left at the beginning of the year.
Ertel will continue until Travisano takes her post on June 1.
Travisano, who served as vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer at St. John's University in Queens, New York, before joining NSU, will oversee all financial functions, including accounting, financial reporting, budgeting and planning, treasury services and information technology. She also will oversee campus facilities, among other things.
“Dr. Travisano fills a critically important role at the University of Miami as we move forward to achieve the ambitious goals we’ve established by the time of our centennial in 2025,” UM President Julio Frenk wrote in an announcement. “We're looking forward to her being a leader who will have a positive impact on the future of our university.”
Comments