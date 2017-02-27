Coral Gables

February 27, 2017 7:56 PM

Coral Gables Opera performs free show at city’s senior activity center

By Lance Dixon

Seniors and attendees of all ages were treated to a free performance at the Coral Gables Adult Activity Center Friday courtesy of the Coral Gables Opera.

Members of the opera performed highlights of “Faust” by French composer Charles Gounod. Gounod’s opera was first performed in 1859.

The concert was both a showcase for the opera and a collaboration with the Coalition of Asian and Caribbean Artists to bring awareness to sex trafficking issues and the work of the Life of Freedom Center.

