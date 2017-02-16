Citing health concerns, candidate for Coral Gables commission seat drops out

The race for the Coral Gables Group 5 commission seat will have one fewer candidate as Jolie Balido-Hart has dropped out.
Balido-Hart, president and co-founder of public relations firm Roar Media, said that health concerns after a recent accident led to her decision.
“I announced my intention to run for the Coral Gables City Commission despite the fact I had not yet fully recovered from an automobile accident a few weeks ago where I suffered a concussion, seven fractured ribs and multiple wounds,” Balido-Hart said in a statement Tuesday.
“It’s clear to me now that I must follow doctors’ orders and give myself another month or two to complete my recovery. I am honored and grateful for the incredible outpouring of support I have received from Coral Gables residents and will pursue other opportunities to serve our community in the near future.”
The two remaining candidates for the April 11 election are Randy Hoff, vice president of the Coral Gables Fraternal Order of Police, and attorney Michael Mena. The Group 5 seat was vacated after Commissioner Jeannett Slesnick chose to run for mayor.
Currently, Slesnick’s only opponent is former mayor Raúl Valdés-Fauli, who held the position from 1993 to 2001. Commissioners Patricia Keon and Vince Lago also remain unopposed in their reelection bids.
The candidate qualifying period officially begins Monday, and runs through Feb. 24. Residents have until March 13 to register for the election.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
