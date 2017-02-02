She left a bar, a man said ‘Hey, I’m Mike’ and grabbed her. Now police are looking for him

Coral Gables police are looking for a man who grabbed a woman near the downtown area in December and ran off.
The 24-year-old victim left the bar Copper 29 on Miracle Mile at about 12:45 a.m. Dec. 22 and made her way north to Aragon Avenue. As she walked along Aragon she told police that a silver, four-door sedan pulled up next to her. The unknown suspect got out of the car and said “Hey, I’m Mike” and then grabbed the victim and lifted her up.
She was able to fight the suspect off and she ran into the alley next the public parking garage on Aragon. Police are unsure of the make and model of the suspect’s car.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gables police department at 305-442-1600 or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
