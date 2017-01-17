1930s water pipe under Miracle Mile being replaced in streetscape project

0:56 FLL shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing Pause

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

2:14 Actress Kate del Castillo a voice for Lolita

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

1:02 South Florida women head to anti-Trump march in D.C.

0:41 Pollo Tropical looks to get back on top