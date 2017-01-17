1930s water pipe under Miracle Mile being replaced in streetscape project

With the street on Miracle Mile already open and under construction for the Coral Gables streetscape project, the city has partnered with Miami-Dade Water and Sewer to replace a three-quarters-century old water pipe under the road.
The work began last month and the county will have about three months to complete the pipe replacement. The department is working 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays from Southwest 42nd Avenue to 37th Avenue.
The department’s construction includes replacing a 16-inch water pipe, which has been in place since the 1930s, and installing new fire hydrants.
“With the investment the city is making, the last thing we would want is there to be an issue with the aging water line that serves the area and have to dig up the newly designed sidewalks and pavers,” water department director Lester Sola said in a statement.
A similar replacement happened on Galiano Avenue where the county switched out a 12-inch water line and put in new fire hydrants from Ponce de Leon Avenue to Merrick Way.
Streetscape construction on the Mile and Giralda Avenue is set to continue for several more months. The project has already experienced delays and several merchants have seen a decline in business.
Substantial completion on Giralda is expected by April and on the Mile the work is set to be wrapped up by October. The end product is expected to make Giralda Avenue a pedestrian-oriented “restaurant row” and the work on the Mile is to create wider sidewalks, new trees and streetlights and parallel parking that will replace the current angled parking.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments