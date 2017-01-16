Temple Judea hosts gospel Shabbat in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Temple Judea at 5500 Granada Blvd., Coral Gables, one of Miami’s largest reform congregations, hosted a gospel Shabbat in celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, on Friday, Jan. 13.
The Legato Vocal Ensemble, under the artistic direction of Antonia Wilson, joined Temple Judea’s cantorial soloist, Jodi Rozental.
“Temple Judea is committed to nurturing and growing interfaith community relations and providing opportunities to bring people of different faiths and backgrounds together for a common purpose,” according to a synagogue news release. “Now more than ever, bringing peace and harmony to our community, and to our world, is a priority.”
