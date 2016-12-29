This city is offering Christmas tree recycling but please leave the ornaments in the box

With the holiday season come and gone, Coral Gables is offering a pickup service for residents trying to get rid of their Christmas trees.
The city is offering tree pickup and recycling across the city Monday through Jan. 20.
Residents are asked to put their trees out after 5 p.m. the day before their scheduled collection day and to keep the trees separate from trash piles. The tree must be free of decorations, lights and any ornaments and cannot be on a tree stand or placed in a bag.
Residents of apartments and condos that receive service from Waste Management should place their tree next to the trash collection bin.
The collection dates are divided into weekdays in five geographic sections:
▪ Residents living from Coral Way up to the northern city limits: Jan. 2, Jan. 9 and Jan. 16
▪ From Coral Way to Bird Road: Jan. 3, Jan. 10, Jan. 17
▪ From Bird Road to Hardee Road: Jan. 4, Jan. 11, Jan. 18
▪ From Hardee Road to Kendall Drive: Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 19
▪ From Kendall Drive to the southern city limits: Jan. 6, Jan. 13, Jan. 20
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments