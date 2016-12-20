Thieves swipe cases of booze from Coral Gables liquor store

Students from the New World School of the Arts in Miami shed their nerves at a master class held June 19 by Israeli-American cellist Amit Peled at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ. Video by Diego Saldana-Rojas.
The Florida Panthers dressed up and visited the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Plantation on Monday with Nick Bjugstad reprising his role as Mrs. Claus and rookie Mike Matheson making his debut as a Christmas tree.
After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges.
'Tis the season for ugly sweaters. And once again, the fad of donning these woven creations is keeping newspeople and celebrities cozy with laughs through the holidays. Enjoy some of the good, the bad, and the ugly sweater moments of 2016.
After the fourth time it happened in recent months, Jaireme Barrow was tired of people stealing the packages off his South Tacoma front porch. So he devised a device to deter them, and set up an alluring bait box containing the contraption.
The Premios Univision Deportes, a Spanish-language sports award show, aired poignant was the three-minute tribute to former Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died in a violent boating accident on Sept. 25.